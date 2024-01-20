Heavy security as Modi makes his way through streets of Srirangam

January 20, 2024 09:02 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was accorded a rousing reception on Saturday during his visit to Tiruchi to offer worship at Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple at Srirangam.

Mr. Modi, who arrived at Tiruchi International Airport by a special aircraft, was welcomed by senior officials of the State government. Mr. Modi then flew to Srirangam by helicopter and drove down to the temple from the helipad, which almost turned into an impromptu roadshow.

Mr. Modi, travelled standing on the foot board of his vehicle and waved at hundreds of Srirangam residents and cadres of the Bharatiya Janata Party, who gathered on either side of the streets in Srirangam. Many raised slogans hailing Lord Ram and showered flower petals on the Prime Minister’s convoy. After offering worship, Mr. Modi emerged out of the temple with folded hands, thanking the people assembled outside the Ranga Ranga gopuram.

Security was tight in the temple town over the past couple of days. Shops in the temple town remained closed on Saturday and devotees were not allowed inside the temple to pay worship till Mr. Modi left the temple.

Proximate security was provided by teams of the Special Protection Group, who conducted anti-sabotage checks at the Srirangam temple and at the helipad along with the city police, the previous day.

This apart, over 3,700 police personnel from various districts were deployed on security duty, according to City Police Commissioner N. Kamini. The police erected barricades along the streets around the temple.

Deputy Inspector Generals of Police from Tiruchi, Thanjavur, and Salem ranges, besides Superintendents of Police from Tiruchi, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur, and Tirupattur districts, supervised the security arrangements along the Tiruchi city police officials. Ten companies of Tamil Nadu Special Police Battalion were also deployed to provide tight security cover.

The police conducted thorough vehicle checks across the city to avoid untoward incidents. Special parking arrangements were made at Srirangam to park vehicles of party cadres and traffic diversions were put in place in the temple town.

