Heavy rush at Central Bus Stand

With many passengers travelling to Chennai after the Deepavali break, chaos prevailed at the Tiruchi Central Bus Stand on Sunday night.

Many passengers, mostly going to Chennai, had to wait for a long time before they could get near the bus bay. The crew of the government-run buses struggled to manage the crowd.

“We usually get a bus in 15 minutes, but today we have to wait for an hour. Lack of point-to-point buses to Chennai, Erode and Coimbatore is a major difficulty,” said S. Nagarajan, a passenger.

A senior official from the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) told The Hindu that several special buses were operated to cater to the festival rush.

