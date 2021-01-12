Heavy rainfall throws life out of gear in Nagapattinam

Normal life was thrown out of gear on Tuesday in several parts of Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai and Karaikal districts due to incessant rainfall.
The Karaikal district administration declared holiday for government and private schools on Tuesday in view of the heavy rainfall.
The downpour continued for the fifth consecutive day in many parts of Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai districts.
A concrete house collapsed at Keechankuppam fishing hamlet. There was, however, no loss of life. Due to snapping of a power line, two goats were electrocuted. Some shops in Velankanni were also damaged due to the heavy rainfall accompanied by wind.
Rainfall
Vedaranyam recorded the highest rainfall of 178 mm for a 24-hour duration until 6 a.m. on Tuesday.
Rainfall in other places: Talaignayar - 142.6 mm, Thirupoondi - 115.8 mm, Nagapattinam - 79.4 mm, Mayiladuthurai - 64 mm, Sirkazhi and Tranquebar - 45 mm each, Manalmedu - 35 mm, and Kollidam - 16 mm.
During January, Nagapattinam district has so far recorded 173.75 mm rainfall.
Karaikal district has recorded 174.7 mm rainfall so far during this month. The rainfall for 24 hour duration until 8.30 a.m. was 67.9 mm.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath