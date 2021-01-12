Heavy rainfall throws life out of gear in Nagapattinam

Normal life was thrown out of gear on Tuesday in several parts of Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai and Karaikal districts due to incessant rainfall.

The Karaikal district administration declared holiday for government and private schools on Tuesday in view of the heavy rainfall.

The downpour continued for the fifth consecutive day in many parts of Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai districts.

A concrete house collapsed at Keechankuppam fishing hamlet. There was, however, no loss of life. Due to snapping of a power line, two goats were electrocuted. Some shops in Velankanni were also damaged due to the heavy rainfall accompanied by wind.

Rainfall

Vedaranyam recorded the highest rainfall of 178 mm for a 24-hour duration until 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

Rainfall in other places: Talaignayar - 142.6 mm, Thirupoondi - 115.8 mm, Nagapattinam - 79.4 mm, Mayiladuthurai - 64 mm, Sirkazhi and Tranquebar - 45 mm each, Manalmedu - 35 mm, and Kollidam - 16 mm.

During January, Nagapattinam district has so far recorded 173.75 mm rainfall.

Karaikal district has recorded 174.7 mm rainfall so far during this month. The rainfall for 24 hour duration until 8.30 a.m. was 67.9 mm.