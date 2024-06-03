Heavy rain with gusty winds uproots several trees in Tiruchi

Several trees were uprooted in the heavy rain, with gusty winds and thunderstorms, that lashed Tiruchi and its neighbouring areas on Saturday night. The city witnessed scorching temperature in the day, and heavy rain in the evening.

Motorists, and other road-users, had to temporarily seek shelter on the sides of the Tiruchi-Dindigul Highway, and resumed driving only after the rain subsided. As many as 200-odd trees were uprooted due to the gusty winds in Ramji Nagar, Somarasampettai, Punganur, Thayanur, Kallikudi, Navalur Kuttapattu, Ariyavur, Inamkulathur and other parts of the district. Since trees fell on electric lines, the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) suspended power supply in many parts of the city, and neighbouring areas. Similarly, the winds blew away barricades that were installed at many places to regulate traffic.

Concert cancelled

Meanwhile, hundreds of fans who had gathered at the J.J. Engineering College for music composer D. Iman’s concert had a torrid time. Confusion and chaos prevailed due to the strong winds and rain, eventually forcing the organisers to cancel the concert.

The fans were caught unawares by the heavy rain. Flex boards, chairs, instruments, speakers and tables were blown away by the wind, and some of these objects fell on the spectators. Several broken tree branches, too, fell on the people. “The moments were scary. It felt like a tornado was crossing. Somehow we escaped,” says V. Sakthivel of Cantonment in Tiruchi, who was present at the venue.

