Heavy rain pounds Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur and Mayiladuthurai districts

Several parts of the Cauvery delta region, especially Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur and Mayiladuthurai districts, received heavy rainfall on Tuesday under the influence of the deep depression over the Bay of Bengal.

With heavy rain being predicted over the next couple of days by the Regional Meteorological Centre, the district authorities have geared up to meet contingency situations.

District Collectors, along with the Monitoring Officers deputed to the districts, reviewed the precautionary measures and mobilisation of men and machines to handle emergency situations. Teams of National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force reached Karaikal and other centres in the region.

Nagapattinam district, which received a spell of heavy rain last week, bore the brunt again. On Tuesday, Nagapattinam taluk recorded nearly 13 cm of rainfall between 8.30 a.m. and 6 p.m., followed by Kilvelur with 11 cm, Thirukuvalai 9 cm and Vedaranyam 8 cm

Tiruvarur recorded almost 10 cm of rainfall during the same period. Nannilam and Mannargudi (8 cm each), Needamangalam, Thiruthuraipoondi and Muthupet (7 cm each) and Kodavasal (5 cm) received heavy rain during the same period.

After recording heavy overnight rainfall, Tharangampadi in Mayiladuthurai district received about 7.5 cm of rainfall till 6.30 p.m.in the day. Sirkazhi, and Kollidam recorded 7 cm each, according to figures furnished by the officials in the districts.

Tharangambadi and Karaikal recorded the maximum of 5 cm each during the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 a.m. on Tuesday. Kodiayakarai had recorded 2 cm, Mayiladuthurai, Tiruvarur, Velankanni, Sembanarkoil, Nagapattinam, Vedaranyam, Tirupoondi, Thiruvidaimaruthur, Kumbakonam, Thirukuvalai, Thalaignayiru and Neivasal Thenpathi registered 1 cm each during the same period.

While the North-East monsoon has been largely beneficial to the standing samba paddy crop, farmers are keeping their fingers crossed now as more heavy rainfall has been predicted. Inundation of paddy fields have been reported in some low-lying areas already. “We need to wait and watch till tomorrow,” said Cauvery Dhanapalan, president, Tamil Nadu Vivasaya Sangankalin Kootamaippu.

