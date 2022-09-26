Heavy rain leaves residential areas waterlogged

Rainwater stagnating at Ganapathi Nagar in Thiruvanakoil in Tiruchi on Monday. | Photo Credit: M. SRINATH

After the city recorded overnight heavy rain, several residential areas witnessed waterlogging on Monday

The rain inundated several low-lying areas and the ill-maintained and inadequate network of stormwater drains in the city.

According to the Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Agency (TNSDMA), the district recorded an average rainfall of 54.46 mm. Tiruchi city recorded 17 cm of rainfall.

Houses in Cantonment, Selva Nagar, Vayalur Road, Shanmuga Nagar, Srinivasa Nagar, Edamalaipattipudur, Crawford, Ganapathy Nagar in Srirangam were surrounded by water, causing severe hardship to residents.

The sewage network started overflowing creating a health hazard in some areas. Waste water was oozing out at Sethuraman Pillai Colony and Nehru Nagar.

Similar instances occur throughout the city during monsoon season in recent years. Despite the civic body's efforts to clear the silt in some of the major drains in the last two months, the works carried out have proven to be ineffective.

In many localities, residents complained about mixing of sewage and drinking water. “With heavy rain, we have to deal with water mixing with sewage. We often face sewage overflow in the past two years, but the issue has not yet been resolved,” said Paneer Selvam, a resident of Vayalur Road.

“Most of the city roads turn waterways whenever there is heavy rainfall. Every year during monsoon, we struggle to navigate through the flooded, sewage-filled roads, making it a tiresome experience,” said Suresh, an autorickshaw driver.

Residents rue that the situation will get worse during the monsoon because of the ongoing work on the long-delayed underground drainage project.

“All necessary precautions are being taken to prepare for the monsoon. The situation was under control and there was no cause for any alarm. Water flow started receding in the afternoon,” a senior Corporation official said.