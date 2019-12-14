Tiruchirapalli

Heavy rain in parts of delta

TIRUCHI

After some heavy to moderate overnight rainfall in the Cauvery delta districts, some parts of the central region continued to receive sharp showers on Saturday.

Tirupoondi in Nagapattinam district recorded the maximum of 84 mm of rainfall in the region. Nagapattinam (62.10 mm), Thalaignayiru (42.80), Vedaranyam (40.60) and Kollidam (36.80) in Nagapattinam district, Papanasam recorded the maximum of 47 mm. Manajalaru (45 mm), Ayyampettai (38), Thiruvidaimaruthur (34.40), Thiruvaiyaru (29), Kumbakonam (27.40) and Thanjavur (23) in Thanjavur district and Kodavasal (55.6), Thiruthuraipoondi (48.6), Nannilam (40.6), Valangaiman (36.6), Tiruvarur (34.2) and Mannargudi (34) in Tiruvarur district recorded good overnight rain.

In Pudukottai district Keezhanilai recorded 35 mm of rainfall while Nagudi registered 30.60, Ayinkudi 10, Meemisal 28.20, Avudayarkovil 24.20 and Gandharvakottai 15. Thirumanur in Ariyalur district recorded 21 mm.

Several parts of Tiruchi city received sharp showers right from early hours of the day. Though there was a let-up in the rain in the afternoon, overcast conditions prevailed.

