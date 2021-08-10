Heavy rain exposes the faulty drainage system in Tiruchi

The heavy rain on Monday night inundated almost all arterial roads for several hours and exposing the shortcomings in the drainage system.

The rain that started around 7 p.m. continued up to 9.30 p.m. Almost all parts of the city experienced heavy rain. It poured heavily in and around Tiruchi Junction, Central Bus Stand, Melapudur, Woraiyur, Palakkarai, Khajamalai, Golden Rock Edamalaipattipudur and Thillai Nagar.

According to the Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Agency, Tiruchi Junction recorded 92 mm within two hours. It was 60 mm in Tiruchi town and 45.80 mm in Golden Rock. The sudden and heavy downpour literally brought the city to a standstill as almost all areas were flooded with knee-deep water. Several arterial and interior roads were inundated. The heavy flow of water disrupted traffic movement on Madurai Road, Karumandapam, Bheema Nagar, Melapudur, Williams Road, Lawsons Road, Royal Road. Many motorists, particularly those riding two-wheelers had a tough time. With heavy inundation of water, the Melapudur subway looked like a pool, prompting the State Highways and the Tiruchi Corporation officials to engage diesel engines to pump out the water.

Vehicles moved at a snail pace on Madurai Road from Ramakrishna Theatre to Holy Cross College as rainwater had filled up the entire stretch of the road. Interior places such as Arasu Colony in Edamalaipattipudur and RVS Nagar in Khajamalai were also affected by water inundation.

To drain out the water in heavily inundated areas, the sanitary workers of the Corporation began the day’s work early on Tuesday morning. Besides removing the silt, they cleared the debris accumulated on roads and streets. However, it was alleged that in the interior parts of the city not much work was done to mitigate the sufferings of the people.

H. Ghouse Baig, a resident of Khajamalai, said that water inundation had brought misery to people, particularly those living in newly developed areas, which were yet to be provided with proper roads. Water stagnation could have been avoided had all drainages been desilted.

Corporation Commissioner P. M. N. Mujibur Rahuman, who visited various areas of the city and checked the condition of the drains while the city was experiencing heavy rain, told The Hindu that many vulnerable and low-lying areas were cleared of rainwater by deploying motor pump sets shortly after the rain stopped. Some areas in the city experienced close to 100 mm of rainfall within two hours, thereby causing water inundation. Major issues were sorted out on Tuesday morning, he said.