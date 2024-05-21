ADVERTISEMENT

Heavy rain causes subsidence on newly-laid road in Tiruchi

Published - May 21, 2024 07:09 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Corporation barricades the trouble spots on Pattabiraman Road in the city; the stretch of the road was recently laid after underground drainage work was completed

C. Jaisankar

Subsidence on the Pattabiraman Pillai Salai in Tiruchi following heavy on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Monday’s heavy rain in the city has exposed the substandard work in relaying a stretch of the Pattabiraman Road in the city.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was among the roads, where the Tiruchi Corporation executed the underground drainage work in the last phase. After completing the UGD work, the road was relaid by a contractor, employed by the civic body. The road was subsequently opened for traffic only a few weeks ago.

However, after the subsidence in the road at four locations after the heavy rain on Monday, the civic body placed a metal barricades at the problematic spots.

ADVERTISEMENT

While some residents said the craters were due to the impact of heavy downpour, a few others blamed it on the quality of roadwork.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“It is surprising to note the development of deep craters on the new road, which was recently laid. The entire stretch of the road looks in a shambles,” says A. Imran Khan of Thennur.

A senior official of the Corporation told The Hindu that the cause of subsidence was being examined. The contractor had been asked to set right the issue. The work had already been started.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Tiruchi / rains

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US