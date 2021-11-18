Heavy rain adds to farmers’ woes

Tiruchi

18 November 2021 17:59 IST

The central region, including the delta districts, continued to receive widespread rainfall on Thursday after a moderate to heavy overnight rain spells.

Several parts of Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai and Nagapattinam received heavy showers inundating more paddy fields, adding to the woes of harried farmers. With more rainfall predicted, farmers are keeping their fingers crossed on the fate of their inundated crops. Unless the water drains quickly, the farmers may not be able to save the samba/thaladi paddy crop in the freshly inundated fields.

Advertising

Advertising

Thanjavur received 116 mm of rainfall overnight and Ayyampettai 104 mm. Budalur (78.40 mm), Tiruvaiyaru (69), Papanasam (68.80) and Kumbakonam (62.20) also received heavy overnight rain. So did Needamangalam (94), Valangaiman (93.8), Kudavasal (65), Tiruvarur (63.8) and Thiruthuraipoondi (60) in neighbouring Tiruvarur district. Chettikulam in Perambalur district recorded 108 mm of rainfall.

Mayiladuthurai and Sirkazhi in Mayiladuthurai district, Talaignayiru, Thirupoondi, Vedaranyam and Nagapattinam in Nagapattinam district and Thirumanur and Jayamkondam, Sendurai and Ariyalur in Ariyalur district received good spells of rain.

Several parts of the Tiruchi and Pudukottai district also received moderate overnight rainfall. Tiruchi city received slight showers through the day, with the sky remaining heavily overcast. Some of the low lying residential areas in Tiruchi, Thanjavur and Pudukottai districts were inundated due to the rain.

Reservoirs filling up

The Public Works Department started releasing water from the Siddhamali reservoir and the Ponneri tank in Ariyalur district as a precautionary measure as they were fast nearing their full storage capacity following good inflows due to the continuing rain.

The storage at the Siddhamali reservoir stood at 191.74 million cubic feet (mcft) against its full capacity of 226.8 mcft. However, with the inflow being 368 cusecs, the PWD started discharging about 175 cusecs of water from the reservoir on Thursday. The surplus discharge from the reservoir ultimately flows into the Kollidam river through a network of canals.

The Ponneri near Jayamkondam in the district was also fast filling up with its storage being 83.25 mcft on Thursday against its capacity of 114 mcft. The tank, one of the biggest in the district, was receiving about 150 cusecs of the water and about 70 cusecs was being discharged.

District Collector P. Ramana Saraswathi, who inspected the reservoir and the Ponneri tank, instructed officials to keep a close vigil on the situation and ensure controlled and steady release of surplus water. In Siddhamali about 1,000 sand bags have been kept in readiness to be used at vulnerable stretches along the banks if needed. At Ponneri, about 500 sand bags have been kept in readiness. She instructed officials to initiate appropriate precautionary measures to ensure that the public and agriculture activity were not affected by the release of the surplus water.

In Perambalur, Collector P.Sri Venkada Priya issued a warning to people residing along the banks of Marudaiyar in the district as about 2,000 cusecs of surplus water was being discharged from the Marudaiyar dam at Kottarai. The dam had reached its full storage capacity of 212.47 mcft about a week ago. She issued a flood warning to people living along the river banks in Kottarai, Kurumbapalayam, Adhanur, Pilimisai, Koothur, Iluppaikudi, Ramanlingapuram, Bujangarayalannur, Nochikulam,Thondapadi, Azhagiripalayam and Gudalur.