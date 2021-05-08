Heavy movement of crowds, vehicles

TIRUCHI

Heavy movement of vehicles and large gatherings of people at markets and textile showrooms are a cause for worry in the city on Saturday as residents fear a possible spread of the pandemic.

Shortly after the State government’s announcement on allowing business activities for two days ahead of the total lockdown beginning on Monday, shoppers made a beeline to the commercial streets.

Though many shops remained closed, a section of traders opened shops to cash in on the sale in view of the Ramzan festival, which is just a week away. Heavy crowds were seen in textile shops.

Many of them failed to follow the social distancing norms. In their anxiety to purchase their requirements as quickly as possible, they stood up in close vicinity in most of the shops on Big Bazaar Street, N.S.B. Road, Singarathope, Super Bazaar and other commercial zones.