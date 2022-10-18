Heavy discharge causes erosion in Kollidam bund at Keezha Anbil in Tiruchi district

Officials inspect the vertical split on the Kollidam river bund at Keezha Anbil near Tiruchi on Tuesday.

The timely detection of a vertical slip on the left bank of the Kollidam, caused by the heavy discharge in the river, has averted a breach at Keezha Anbil in Tiruchi district.

A slight erosion in the bund was flagged by an assistant engineer of the Water Resources Department on Monday night. WRD officials initiated swift measures to reinforce the bund from early in the morning on Tuesday.

The bund was eroded for a length of about 60 metres by Tuesday, WRD sources told The Hindu. “Over 25 lorry loads of stone boulders were dumped at the eroded stretch till evening and the operation will continue through the night,” a senior official said.

The temporary restoration work was supervised by R. Tamilselvan, Executive Engineer, and P. Muruganandam, Assistant Executive Engineer, River Conservation Division, WRD. S. Ramamoorthy, Chief Engineer, WRD, Tiruchi region, too inspected the spot.

Meanwhile, over two lakh cusecs of water flowed in the Kollidam and Cauvery rivers downstream Upper Anicut for the second consecutive day on Tuesday. However, with the flood discharge from Mettur dam coming down gradually, the realisation at Upper Anicut (Mukkombu) near Tiruchi came down to about 2.11 lakh cusecs on Tuesday evening against Monday’s 2.13 lakh cusecs. Of this, 1.39 lakh cusecs was being diverted into the Kollidam River, the flood carrier, and the discharge in the Cauvery River was 71,555 cusecs. Water Resources Department (WRD) officials expect the realisation to reduce substantially by Wednesday, corresponding to the decrease in flow from Mettur.

Crop inundation

Overflows from the Kollidam river inundated crops at some villages in Ariyalur and Mayiladuthurai districts. In Ariyalur district, a shutter on one of the vents in a sluice gave away at Kodalikaruppur village leading to the inundation of about 100 hectares (ha)of paddy crop.

Collector P. Ramana Saraswathi, after an inspection, said the breach at the sluice had been temporarily plugged. Inundation of paddy crops due to the heavy discharge in Kollidam was reported in Udayanatham East, Idankanni, Vembukudi, Sripuranthan South, Govindaputhur, Sathampadi. Officials had been instructed to carry out a thorough enumeration of the crop damage, the Collector said.

In Mayiladuthurai district, Alakudi, Nadalpadugai, Vellamanal Thittu and Mudalamedu Thittu were inundated due to the heavy flow in Kollidam. Villagers were shifted to temporary shelters.

In Thanjavur district, standing banana and sugarcane crops and some houses in low-lying areas in Anaikudi, Veeramankudi, Thevankudi, Pattukudui, Koodalur,Puthur, Kudikadu, Anaikarai-Vinayagan Street An Ulllikadai villages were inundated.

Some pipelines and construction materials were reported to have been washed away in the heavy discharge in Kollidam at Vandaiyariruppu in the district. In September, pillars of the bridge supporting the pipelines of the Velankanni Combined Drinking Water Supply Scheme from the collector well on the Kollidam River at Vandaiyariruppu had collapsed. Repair works were under way at the site.

Officials said alternative arrangements have been made to maintain water supply from another pumping station.