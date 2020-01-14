Heavy arrival causes slide in price of sugarcane

TIRUCHI

The price of sugarcane has come down slightly in Tiruchi market when compared to 2019 even as the markets in the city witnessed milling crowds of people purchasing essentials for the Pongal festival.

A high quality sugar cane was quoted at ₹ 40 at different parts of Tiruchi. It was ₹ 30 at the Gandhi market. Medium and normal size sugar cane is available between ₹ 20 to ₹ 25 each. A bunch (10 number) of high quality sugar cane is sold at ₹ 250.

Sensing good business prospects, a number of seasonal traders have set up temporary shops at important junctions and corners. Though they set up shops on Sunday itself, Tuesday witnessed brisk sale of sugarcane, turmeric bunches, flowers, mango leaves, neem leaves and other puja items.

Heavy arrival is said to be the reason for moderate price of sugarcane. “The market has received heavy arrival of sugarcane from different productivity centres due to good yield,” says C. Manikandan, a grocery trader in Cantonment.

In some areas, people ask for Thirukattupalli sugarcane as it is superior in quality. It costs ₹ 10 more than the sugarcane grown in other areas of Tiruchi and Thanjavur.

However, the price of turmeric bunches has gone up slightly. Traders quoted a good quality of turmeric bunch at ₹ 50 as against ₹ 40 last year.