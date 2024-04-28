Heatwave leaves banana farmers high and dry

April 28, 2024 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - TIRUCHI

For the first time in 15 years, K. Sekar, a banana farmer at Vayalur in Tiruchi, witnessed the plants in his farm wither and fruits ripening early. The water from the stem could not reach the top because of the hot weather and hence the top portion withered away, he said.

With day temperature ranging between 38 and 42 degrees Celsius across the State, the year-long crop had been hit badly, ICAR-National Research Centre for Banana (NRCB) Director R. Selvarajan told The Hindu. For the banana crop, 35 degrees Celsius is considered an ideal temperature.

Mr. Selvarajan said, “Such high temperatures are detrimental to banana crop. Due to inadequate water moving from the stem, falling, and breaking of banana plants are common.”

Mr. Sekar said till last month, before the heatwave started, 1 kg of banana was sold at ₹30. Now, the traders are quoting ₹17 a kg and “for the past few days no one is interested in procuring from me.”

Vayalur N. Rajendran, state treasurer of farmers’ wing in Tamil Manila Congress, said: “It takes 10 months for a banana plant to start giving fruits. April, May, and June are crucial as farmers get most of their profit at this time. An average of ₹80,000 per acre is invested by farmers along with the support stick for bananas that costs ₹70,000. The scientists should help farmers understand the impact of heatwave. The government has been reluctant in understanding this issue.”

G. Ajeethan, general secretary of Tamil Nadu Banana Growers’ Federation, said it was double whammy for farmers. “On one side there is no water in the Cauvery and on the other, there is unbearable heatwave. Commercial plantations suffer badly as the crop turns pale yellow. This will affect the shelf life. We don’t know how to claim [compensation for this] loss due to heatwave. The government has to come out with a plan proposing suitable remedies as farmers don’t have any techniques to face the situation.”

Both the leaf and stem supply market had been severely affected due to the present situation, said M. Mathiyazhagan, a banana trader and the district president of banana growers’ association in Thanjavur. “I grow bananas on 50 acres of land. The leaves have shrunk so badly and no amount of chemicals can help. I am left with a huge loss this time. Several farmers in Thanjavur and Tiruvarur are affected badly,” he said.

Pointing to measures that can be taken by farmers, Mr. Selvaraj said farmers who cannot provide water can delay banana plantations. Big farmers who have water facilities should supply more quantities of water than usual in the morning and evening and not in the afternoon. Others can select prospective bananas and supply water only to them.

When The Hindu contacted Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare M. R. K. Panneerselvam, he said the officials would hold a discussion in this regard. Relevant experts from the Agriculture University would be consulted.

In Tamil Nadu, banana is grown on one lakh hectares with the production estimated at 45 million tonnes a year.