Heatwave hits gingelly crop

The gingelly crop in Lalgudi and other places has been wilting under the heat wave that the district has been experiencing, say farmers.

L.N. Saravanan, a farmer from Angarai village in Lalgudi, says he raised gingelly on three acres this time. “The crop has been unable to withstand the heat.”

Normally, even if the banana crop is affected, gingelly comes in handy and brings some revenue. But this time, due to the heat wave, the flowers drop from the plants and insects are attacking the crop, said A. Ramesh from Nagar Village in Lalgudi.

Officials of the Agriculture Department say efforts are in full swing to combat the impact of the heatwave on gingelly. “Certainly, there has been an impact on the crop due to the heat. ALso, the Insect, Antigastra catalaunalis has been affecting the crop. Scientists from Agricultural Engineering College and Research Institute, Kumulur, and Krishi Vigyan kKndra from Sirugamani have recommended the use of certain insecticides to overcome the problem. We are popularising this among the farmers,” said a senior official.

The department has also been promoting the use of the sprinkler irrigation systems, an official said.

“We are giving sprinklers on 100% subsidy to small and medium farmers. Villages, including Kila Perungavur, Jengammarajapuram and Thirumangalam, have been supplied with sprinklers. Farmers who are using it report to us that it has been useful against crop wilting and dryness. Several farmers have taken up sprinklers for the first time here as against the usual flood irrigation.” the official added.

In Tiruchi, gingelly has been cultivated on 1,248 hectares this year compared to 1,075 hectares last year. The increase in area of coverage has been attributed to the record high price of ₹170 per kg that the crop fetched last year.

