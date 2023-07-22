Heated debate over Ph.D norms at Senate meeting of Bharathidasan University

July 22, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Concerns about norms and delays regarding Ph.D degrees dominated the proceedings of the annual Senate meeting of Bharathidasan University on Saturday, with members getting into heated debate on several matters.

The conduct of doctoral studies, particularly the rule requiring candidates to publish at least two papers in journals in order to qualify for a Ph.D degree was among the most discussed issues,

A.R. Mohamed Shanavas, associate professor, Jamal Mohamed College, proposed the removal of the two-paper publication rule by the university since it had been waived by UGC. Vice-Chancellor M. Selvam’s reply that the issue would be referred to the Research Advisory Council (RAC) was met with protest from several members in the audience.

Faced with loud opposition, especially on the RAC’s functioning and role in doctoral studies, Mr. Selvam later agreed to hold a separate meeting on the topic in August.

Continuing in a similar vein, G. Arunachalam, associate professor, Rajah Serfoji Government College, Thanjavur, raised the issue of Ph.D candidates who had published papers in journals that were no longer on the UGC-Consortium for Academic and Research Ethics (CARE) list in the current year.

“There is no explanation on why some journals have been de-recognised by UGC; when you keep disqualifying journals, it affects the quality and validity of the work being done by the research student,” Mr. Arunachalam said.

The university authorities responded by saying that stringency was justified in order to assure academic integrity in the submissions.

They also accepted for further discussion a proposal by G. Nagarathinam, assistant professor, Thiru Vi. Ka Government Arts College, Tiruvarur, to raise the remuneration of evaluators in keeping with the rise in student examination fee.

The academics also expressed concern over the delay in awarding Ph.D degrees, even after the administrative processes had been completed. In many cases and subject guides had retired from service. Many members also alleged the delays were caused by Mr. Selvam’s queries raised after thesis submission.

Earlier, a stalemate was witnessed over distribution of the varsity audit report for 2020-2021 online to the Senate members on July 12.

Many members vociferously protested the lack of access to the 350-page document in print version and difficulties in accessing it online, and threatened to walk out of the meeting. The officials decided to defer discussion on the issue

The matter was sorted out in the evening, with material shared through available electronic devices. “We have tried to address the issues raised by the Senate related to Ph.D degrees and hope to look into others such as the delay in convocation, soon,” Mr. Selvam told The Hindu.

