Heat wave: Makeshift pandal with thatched roof put up in front of four ration shops in Perambalur district

Published - May 08, 2024 09:22 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

Move comes in the wake of difficulty faced by card holders to stand in a queue under the hot sun to buy essentials

The Hindu Bureau

Women standing in a queue under the thatched roof put in front of the ration shop at Pandagapadi village to buy essentials | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Pandals with thatched roof have been erected in front of four ration shops under the control of the Venbavur Primary Agricultural Cooperative and Credit Society in Perambalur district realising the difficulty faced by the card holders of having to stand in a queue under the hot sun to buy rice and other essential commodities. 

The ration shops at Venbavur, Periyavadakarai, V. Mavalingai and Pandagapadi have been provided with thatched roof pandal in front of each shop which has enabled the card holders to buy essentials under the shade. Water cans have been kept at the four shops to quench the thirst of the card holders.

The Venbavur Primary Agricultural Cooperative and Credit Society’s secretary V. Ganesan came up with this initiative of putting up pandals with thatched roof in front of the four shops a couple of days ago. The intense heat wave gripping the State and the soaring temperature prompted him in putting up this makeshift facility after noticing the difficulty faced by the card holders standing under the hot sun in a queue to buy essentials, said Mr. Ganesan. 

The ration shop at Venbavur has about 890 card holders, while the part time ration shop at Periya Vadakarai has about 580 card holders. The number of card holders attached to the V. Mavalingai and Pandagapadi ration shops are around 375 and 590 respectively, Mr. Ganesan said and added that rice card holders formed the majority at the four shops. 

The facility was put up after obtaining permission from the Joint Registrar of Cooperative Societies, Perambalur, Mr. Ganesan further said.  Card holders have welcomed this move, he said. The four shops function in Veppanthattai taluk.  The Venbavur Primary Agricultural Cooperative and Credit Society had disbursed crop loans and loans to the self help groups last year.

