Heat stroke cases among animals on the rise in Tiruchi

May 23, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Heat stroke cases among pet animals, birds and stray dogs are on the rise due to simmering temperature in the city.

The city has been experiencing sweltering heat since April. It has reached its peak during the last few days. Unable to bear the heat, most of the residents prefer to carry out their routine work either in the morning or in the evening. They generally avoid venturing out between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Moreover, they take additional precautions to avoid heat stroke as well as cooling off themselves.

But, the animals, particularly stray dogs, cats and birds are reeling under the effects of heat waves and suffering dehydration. A stray cattle fell ill and started convulsing on Saturday night in Thiruvanaikoil. Acting on inputs, an ambulance meant for rescuing animals rushed to the spot and transported the unconscious animal to the veterinary hospital at Palakkarai. It was found that it was suffering from the impact of heat wave. The animal is still under the treatment.

According to veterinarians, the clinics, poly clinics and veterinary hospitals in the city have been getting many pet animals including dogs, cats and birds for treatment related to dehydration for the last two weeks. There were some cases of death of stray dogs in the city too.

“We get at least 10 to 15 cases a day for heat related health issues. Timely treatment is important to save them,” says Ganesh, a veterinary surgeon.

He said that rise in temperature and humidity had led to an increase in the number of cases of heat stroke in the city. Such cases could be fatal if not treated in time. The stray dogs that could not find water for long hours were susceptible to heat stroke. The passers-by or residents should alert the concerned agencies or animal lovers if they come across stray dogs breathing fast with the extraction of the high volume of saliva.

Sadesh Parameswaran, the founder of Karunya Animal Welfare Organisation, Tiruchi, said that it was important for people to have compassion for stray animals. His organisation had positioned water bowls at selected locations so as to enable stray dogs to drink water. The residents should position at least a drinking water bowl in every street. If they come across any ailing stray animals, they should dial at 1962 for free ambulance service for animals to save them from heat wave or any other condition.