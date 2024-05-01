Heart harvested from road accident victim flown to Chennai

May 01, 2024 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Doctors at SRM Medical College Hospital and Research Centre in Tiruchi harvested organs from a deceased patient on Wednesday and with the help of a ‘green corridor’ transported the heart to Chennai by air within a short period of time.

According to an official statement, a male aged 46 from Manapparai was admitted to SRM after being hit by a speeding vehicle, on Tuesday.

Brain death was declared when the patient stopped responding to treatment, and upon being counselled, the bereaved family members agreed to donate the organs.

The hospital’s surgeons harvested the heart, liver and both the kidneys of the patient and the organs were allotted to patients as per the norms of Transplant Authority of Tamil Nadu (TRANSTAN).

“Thanks to the green corridor, the harvested heart was taken by ambulance to the airport in time for the 7.30 a.m. flight to Chennai, and reached there by 9.30 a.m.,” said the statement.