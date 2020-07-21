Public hearing on July 30

Public hearings to be chaired by the Principal Secretary / Commissioner of Revenue Administration on carving out a new district from Nagapattinam district with Mayiladuthurai as headquarters will be conducted on July 30.

The first hearing will be conducted at E.G.S. Pillai Engineering College Auditorium in Nagapattinam town from 12 noon to 1.30 p.m. and at A.V.C. Arts College, Mayiladuthurai, from 3.30 p.m. to 5.30 p.m. on July 30.

In a press release, Collector Praveen P. Nair said MPs, MLAs, representatives of local bodies, representatives of trade associations, representatives of non-government organisations, and service-minded volunteers can participate in the hearings. A drop box will be kept in front of venues of public hearing to enable the public convey their views in writing and ensure social distancing.