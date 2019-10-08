Heaps of garbage piled up after festivities

TIRUCHI

Ayudha Pooja festivities in the city have left tonnes of garbage on streets and commercial areas, thereby giving tough time to the sanitary workers.

Though the sanitary workers turned up for duty in full strength despite Tuesday being a holiday, they found it difficult to clear the garbage particularly near the vegetable, flower and fruits’ markets. Heaps of garbage were seen in Singarathope, NSB Road, Big Bazaar Street, Chinnakadai Street, Nandi Koil Street, Bheema Nagar, Woraiyur, Gandhi Market and others.

Sanitary workers were also faced with mounds of garbage in Satharaveedhi in Srirangam, one of the biggest flower market in Tiruchi. Traders and workers, who worked overtime for the last two days to cash in on the demand for flowers on account of Ayudha Pooja and Saraswathi Pooja, had left behind huge volume of waste along the entire stretch of Satharaveedhi.

Similarly, garbage were seen piled up in and around the Gandhi Market. Discarded and unsold plantain and mango leaves and plastic carry bags were found in in the heaps. It was the scene on most of thickly populated areas in the city, where seasonal traders and farmers set up road side shops to make the most of demand in the festival season.

Though the garbage workers mainly concentrated on important roads and streets and cleared the garbage as usual, heaps on garbage remained uncleared in various places including Bheema Nagar and a few parts of Woraiyur.

“Expecting generation of additional volume of solid wastes on account of Ayudha Pooja, we had put in place a better garbage removal plan. Field reports from all four zones shows that garbage have been removed from most of the areas in the city,” N. Ravichandran, Corporation Commissioner, said.

He said about 3,000 workers were employed on Tuesday to clear the garbage. The services of those engaged in micro composed yards were also utilised to clear additional garbage. Except those unwell, it was ensured that all sanitary workers were reported for duty.

In addition to 450 tonne of garbage being generated a day in Tiruchi, Mr. Ravichandran said that the city had generated 50 tonne on Monday. Most of the garbage were biodegradable. Nearly 50% of garbage were sent to micro compost yards. Remaining garbage were disposed at Ariyamangalam dump yard. There might be some issues here and there. All those uncovered areas on Tuesday special drive would be cleared on Wednesday.