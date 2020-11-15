Heaps of garbage across Tiruchi

TIRUCHI

15 November 2020 20:53 IST

Sunday being a holiday, only 50% of sanitary workers turned up for duty

Tiruchi residents woke up to unsavoury scenes of heaps of garbage on Sunday with the generation of trash of crackers, plastics and food leftovers.

Piled up cracker waste, plastics used for wrapping crackers, boxes, food leftovers and domestic waste were a common sight at Srirangam, Woraiyur, Thiruvanaikoil, Varaganeri, East Boulevard Road, Cantonment, Thillai Nagar, K.K. Nagar, Karumandapam, Bheema Nagar and many other places in the city.

Advertising

Advertising

Garbage generated on commercial streets, including NSB Road, Super Bazaar, Chinna Kadai Street, Big Bazaar, Main Guard Gate, Singarathope and Chathiram Bus Stand, also added to the regular garbage. According to a senior official of the Corporation, the city generates about 450 tonnes of solid waste on a normal day. It was added by about 50 to 70 tonnes of garbage on Saturday generated on account of Deepavali. Though the additional collection could not be termed as a real burden, the accumulation of garbage generated on Friday, the day prior to Deepavai, has actually added to the burden.

Around 1,000 tonnes

According to a rough estimate, the total garbage piled up in the city on Friday and Saturday is said to be around 1,000 tonnes. The officials made it a point to collect at least 60 % to 70% of garbage on the next day after Deepavali in recent years. But it is claimed that they could not repeat it this year as the next day of Deepavali happened to be a Sunday. Being a holiday, only 50% of regular sanitary workers of the Corporation reported for duty. The contract employees, who generally take weekly off on Sunday, also did not turn up for duty.

The intermittent rain compounded the woes of the civic body. Sanitary workers said the garbage, particularly papers, were soggy and it was not conducive to remove the drenched garbage.

Corporation Commissioner S. Sivasubramanian told The Hindu that nearly 30% of the garbage generated on Friday and Saturday had been cleared with the deployment of regular workers. The entire strength of sanitary workers would be involved in garbage clearance and disposal duty on Monday. Equal importance would be given to clearing garbage piled up on commercial, residential and interior areas, he said.