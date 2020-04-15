Baby of COVID-19 positive woman healthy

The male baby delivered by a COVID-19 positive women in Thanjavur on April 6 has tested negative for novel coronavirus.
The baby was delivered by a 32-year-old woman of Sundaram Nagar at the Rajah Mirasdar Govenment Hospital and the swab test result of the mother which came out on the subsequent day indicated that she had been infected with COVID-19 virus.
Immediately, the infant was separated from his mother on April 7 and was kept under observation at a separate ward under the care of one his family members, who had no symptoms of coronavirus, according to Ushadevi, Resident Medical Officer, RMGH.
Right from the day of his separation, the infant was fed with milk procured from the breast milk bank as breast feeding by his mother was not advisable. The child could be breast fed by his mother only after she tests negative in three consecutive tests, Dr.Ushadevi said.
