Healthy cooperative societies essential for all stakeholders, says Minister

November 19, 2022 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru on Saturday said that the Primary Agricultural Cooperative Credit Societies (PACCS) had been serving as a bridge between the Government and the farmers.

Speaking at the inauguration of 69 th Cooperative Week celebrations here, he said that besides meeting the crop and agricultural loan requirements of the farmers and their members, the PACCS had been serving the people to deliver the essential commodities such as rice, ‘dhal’ and others through the fair price shops. Though there were many challenges, the cooperative banks and societies had been extending loans at low-interest rates. It was important to promote the cooperative movement. It should be strengthened. Healthy cooperative was essential to all of its stakeholders.

Collector M. Pradeep Kumar, Mayor M. Anbazhan, MLAs A. Soundarapandian, S. Stalin Kumar, N. Thiyagarajan, M. Palaniyandi, C. Kathiravan P. Abdul Samad, Joint Registrar of Cooperative Societies T. Jayaraman and others participated.

Earlier, Mr. Nehru distributed awards and certificates to the best performing cooperative societies.

Later, the Minister visited Panjapur and inspected the preliminary works being undertaken to construct the Integrated Bus Terminus in the city.