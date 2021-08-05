Healthcare workers reach out to beneficiaries at their doorstep

Tiruchi

05 August 2021 18:36 IST

With Chief Minister M. K. Stalin launching the Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme at Krishnagiri and inaugurating it through video conference at Mondipatti in Tiruchi district on Thursday, State Ministers K. N. Nehru and Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi flagged of teams of healthcare workers who would reach out to the beneficiaries at their doorstep here.

The Ministers also distributed medicines to some of the beneficiaries under the scheme. Under the scheme, people above 45 years of age and others with infirmities would be screened through routine door-to-door check-ups to detect non-communicable diseases.

Those with high blood pressure and diabetes would be provided medicines every month at their doorstep. Physiotherapy will be given to patients suffering from paralysis and others who are in need of such care. District Collector S. Sivarasu and other officials were present.

The scheme was inaugurated at Venkatakrishnapuram panchayat in Ariyalur district by Minister for Backward Classes Welfare S. S. Sivasankar. The scheme will be implemented through all the 17 health sub centres under the Kadugur Primary Health Centre. In Kadugur taluk, 5, 136 patients including 2,077 hypertension patients and 2,335 diabetics and 724 with both ailments would be distributed medicines under the scheme every month. Physiotherapy would be extended to 70 persons at their door step in the district, he said. Collector P. Ramana Saraswathi was also present.

The Minister also inaugurated the scheme at Perumathur in Veppur panchayat union in Perambalur district in the presence of Collector P. Sri Venkada Priya. In Perambalur district, 26,126 hypertension and diabetes patients would benefit from the scheme. Besides, palliative care would be extended to 162 persons and physiotherapy to another 212 patients in the districts, he added.

In Pudukottai, Minister for Law S. Reghupathy inaugurated the scheme at V. Kottaiyur in Tirumayam taluk in the district. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Reghupathy said the scheme would immensely benefit the people as the medical teams would directly visit their residences and provide necessary treatment. Steps would be taken to implement the scheme in other places in the district in a phased manner, Mr. Reghupathy said.