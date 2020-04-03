Healthcare support for expectant mothers

TIRUVARUR

Elaborate arrangements have been put in place to help expectant mothers get timely medical assistance for delivery during the lock-down period, according to the Food Minister R. Kamaraj.

Talking to reporters after chairing a COVID-19 prevention measures review meeting at the Collectorate on Friday, the Minister said 1,083 women were expected to give birth to their babies on or before April 14.

The Health and Family Welfare Department officials in the district were in touch with these pregnant women and providing necessary assistance for the upkeep of their health to deliver healthy babies at the nearby hospitals.

As far as the virus containment exercise, seven persons who tested positive for the virus were being treated at the special wards and 2,261 persons who have arrived from other districts or States or foreign countries have been isolated and kept under observation. Out of 2,261 persons, 33 have been admitted at the Tiruvarur Government Medical College hospital, he added.

A total of 19489 houses in the areas in which the suspected COVID-19 infected persons reside in Tiruvarur district were being screened by the Health Department staff to identify people suffering from the symptoms of COVID-19 virus infection.

Meanwhile, the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation has carried out a disinfectant exercise through its fire service unit in Tiruvarur Municipal area after getting clearance from the district administration. The ONGC fire service unit sprayed sodium hydrochloride mixed water on the streets and houses to wash off virus presence on the buildings and as well as on the carriageways.

Those who wish to apply for vehicle pass to travel out of Tiruvarur to attend marriages, medical treatment or to attend the funeral were hereby directed to apply only through the website: tiruvarur.nic.in