ADVERTISEMENT

Health workers undergo training in skill enhancement in Tiruchi

Published - July 25, 2024 07:36 pm IST - TIRUCHI 

Urban Public Health Centre workers from Tiruchi were given an orientation on the use of the Rapid Immunisation Skill Enhancement App of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

The Hindu Bureau

With the help of the RISE App, primary health care workers can access information on immunisation. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

 

ADVERTISEMENT

Urban Public Health Centre (UPHC) workers from Tiruchi city were given an orientation on the use of the Rapid Immunisation Skill Enhancement (RISE) App of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare here on Thursday.  

Public Health Workers from 18 UPHCs were briefed on the functions of the various modules. After finishing the modules, health workers are presented with certificates.  The initiative is implemented under the Universal Immunisation Programme, which aims to provide free vaccination for 12 diseases. 

The modules can be accessed when on field so that the field workers are able to operate efficiently.  

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“The App was initially made for the efficient operation of public health workers in remote places where access to Continuing Medical Education (CME) is limited. The primary health workers are the only group of health workers who work on the front line, offering primary health care services. And as such, to better equip them is to further the reach of health care services to the public,” official sources said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US