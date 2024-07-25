GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Health workers undergo training in skill enhancement in Tiruchi

Urban Public Health Centre workers from Tiruchi were given an orientation on the use of the Rapid Immunisation Skill Enhancement App of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

Published - July 25, 2024 07:36 pm IST - TIRUCHI 

The Hindu Bureau
With the help of the RISE App, primary health care workers can access information on immunisation.

With the help of the RISE App, primary health care workers can access information on immunisation. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

 

Urban Public Health Centre (UPHC) workers from Tiruchi city were given an orientation on the use of the Rapid Immunisation Skill Enhancement (RISE) App of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare here on Thursday.  

Public Health Workers from 18 UPHCs were briefed on the functions of the various modules. After finishing the modules, health workers are presented with certificates.  The initiative is implemented under the Universal Immunisation Programme, which aims to provide free vaccination for 12 diseases. 

The modules can be accessed when on field so that the field workers are able to operate efficiently.  

“The App was initially made for the efficient operation of public health workers in remote places where access to Continuing Medical Education (CME) is limited. The primary health workers are the only group of health workers who work on the front line, offering primary health care services. And as such, to better equip them is to further the reach of health care services to the public,” official sources said.

