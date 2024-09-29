ADVERTISEMENT

Health walks, screening camps mark World Heart Day in Tiruchi

Published - September 29, 2024 07:26 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

On the occasion of World Heart Day, hospitals in Tiruchi organised health walks, cardiac screening camps, and awareness campaigns on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

A walkathon to spread awareness about heart diseases was organised by Apollo Hospitals. Starting from Ukkira Kaliamman Temple and culminating at Students Road, the walkathon covered a 1.5-km route.

Deputy Commissioner of Police S. Selvakumar flagged off the event in the presence of deputy medical superintendent V. Sivam and unit head and associate vice president of the hospital V. Jayaraman.

Doctors explained that heart diseases can lead to various health issues, which aren’t just caused by alcohol consumption but also by obesity and high-fat diets, and it’s crucial to prioritise heart health to avoid heart failure and potential transplant surgery.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Meanwhile, Sundaram Hospital inaugurated its cardiac screening camp, offering a comprehensive heart health check-up package to promote heart health awareness and early detection of cardiac issues. . The camp will be held until October 5.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US