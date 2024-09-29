GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Health walks, screening camps mark World Heart Day in Tiruchi

Published - September 29, 2024 07:26 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

On the occasion of World Heart Day, hospitals in Tiruchi organised health walks, cardiac screening camps, and awareness campaigns on Sunday.

A walkathon to spread awareness about heart diseases was organised by Apollo Hospitals. Starting from Ukkira Kaliamman Temple and culminating at Students Road, the walkathon covered a 1.5-km route.

Deputy Commissioner of Police S. Selvakumar flagged off the event in the presence of deputy medical superintendent V. Sivam and unit head and associate vice president of the hospital V. Jayaraman.

Doctors explained that heart diseases can lead to various health issues, which aren’t just caused by alcohol consumption but also by obesity and high-fat diets, and it’s crucial to prioritise heart health to avoid heart failure and potential transplant surgery.

Meanwhile, Sundaram Hospital inaugurated its cardiac screening camp, offering a comprehensive heart health check-up package to promote heart health awareness and early detection of cardiac issues. . The camp will be held until October 5.

