‘Health Walk’ inaugurated in central districts

November 04, 2023 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Tamil Nadu Government’s health initiative, Nadappom Nalam Peruvom, was inaugurated in the central districts on Saturday to encourage the public to walk for 8 km or 10,000 steps every day for better health.

Collector M. Pradeep Kumar, along with Tiruchi Mayor M. Anbazhagan and senior officials inaugurated an 8-km “Health Walk” from the Science Park in Anna Nagar passing through District Court roundabout, Namma Tiruchi Park, Kamala Niketan Montessori School and Kulumaye Amman temple.

This stretch will soon be provided with vehicle parking lots, toilets and benches. On the first Sunday of every month, the walkers will be tested for blood sugar and blood pressure in the morning, Mr. Kumar said.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Pudukottai, Minister for Law and Prisons S. Raghupathy, Minister for Environment Siva V. Meyyanathan and District Collector I.S. Mercy Ramya participated in the inauguration of the 8-km “Health Walk” at the District Sports Ground.

Nagapattinam Collector Tohny Tom Varghese, along with N. Gowthaman, Chairman of Tamil Nadu Fisheries Development Corporation, inaugurated the 8-km walk from the Panchayat Union Office to the SIDCO Industrial Estate via Beach Road.

In Perambalur, the “Health Walk” began from the Children’s Park near the District Collectorate and the participants passed through the Kendriya Vidyalaya School — Vilamuthur Road, Palakarai Road and National Highway bend. Collector K. Karpagam and officials participated in the inauguration.

Arrangements are being made to provide adequate parking space, seating facilities, drinking water facilities, and toilet facilities for the walkers.

Over 300 volunteers participated in the “Health Walk” inaugurated in Karur by District Collector M. Thangavel between the Collectorate and the Sports Ground in the district. Member of the Parliament S. Jothimani and officials participated in the inauguration.

In Mayiladuthurai, Collector A.P. Mahabharathi inaugurated the “Health Walk” from the District Collectorate and the participants passed through Chinnakadai Street and Tharangambadi Street.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT