Health Secretary takes stock of works at new Government Medical College

The facility will obviate need for patients to go to Thanjavur or Tiruvarur

J. Radhakrisnnan, Principal Secretary, Department of Welfare, inspected the Government Medical College at Orathur in Nagapattinam on Sunday.

Accompanied by Collector A. Arun Thamburaj, Mr. Radhakrishnan said that once the new medical college started functioning in a full-fledged way, the need for patients to go to the government medical colleges at Thanjavur or Tiruvarur for specialised treatment woud not arise.

Reflecting on the COVID-19 situation, he said though decline in the infection rate of the omicron variant was noticeable since January 20, people still needed to be careful against the backdrop of several countries lifting restrictions. Those who had not been vaccinated must take the jabs unfailingly.

So far, 9.67 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered. Against the target of immunising 33.46 lakh children in the age group of 15 to 18 years, about 26.72 lakh, accounting for 85%, were in the drive.

Booster doses had been administered for 4.82 lakh people so far out of the targeted 7.17 lakh people consisting of frontline workers, health care workers, and people above 60 years of age.

The administration in Nagapattinam, categorised as a district with higher number of 'vaccine hesitant' people, had succeeded in immunising 84% of the targetted number in the first round and 75% in the second round.