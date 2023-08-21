ADVERTISEMENT

Health secretary inspects Nagapattinam Medical College Hospital

August 21, 2023 11:51 pm | Updated 11:51 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

The Hindu Bureau

Health Secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi inspected the infrastructure at Nagapattinam Government Medical College and Hospital and chaired a review meeting with the officials on Monday.

Mr. Bedi inspected the district microbiological laboratory, labour ward, scan centre, maternity and women care centres, neonatal scan centre, CT scan centre, emergency care, COVID 19, in-patient and outpatient wards and pharmacy at the medical college premises. He also instructed the health department officials to keep the premises clean and improve sanitation.

He also inspected a Urban Health and Wellness Centre in the town and chaired a review meeting with doctors and officials. Collector Johny Tom Varghese and senior officials from the Health Department were present.

