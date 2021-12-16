Health officials take bicycles to work

Ariyalur Collector P. Ramana Saraswathi makes her way to office on foot.

Health officials in Ariyalur took the eco-friendly route and rode bicycles to work on Wednesday following an order by the Collector.

At a meeting with Collectors, the Chief Secretary had urged government officials commute to work on Mondays or Wednesdays via public transport or bicycle.

Collector P. Ramana Saraswathi walked to the Collectorate on Monday from her place of residence, setting an example for others in the district to follow. The effort was an attempt to reduce air-pollution, and create awareness of eco-friendly ways to tackle it.

Taking the initiative forward, officials of the health department, led by Geetha Rani, Deputy Director of Health Services, pedalled their way to office creating awareness of vaccines against COVID-19 en route.

Speaking to The Hindu, Dr. Geetha said that her department took the initiative a step further by pledging to plant a sapling once a week. "We will not only take the bicycle or walk to work but will also plant one sapling. This is our contribution to this effort," she said.

On Wednesday, she, along with 10 other officials, planted 10 saplings.

Dr. Geetha and her team rode bicycles around some parts of the district, where they met the public and created awareness of the importance of immunisation, COVID-19 appropriate behaviour. She also administered the vaccine to a few people working on agricultural lands along the way.

“Whenever we travel, whether it is for a programme, meeting or field visits, we always carry some doses of the vaccine. I ask if they have taken the vaccine, and if not, I immediately give them the jab," she said.

The effort to take public transport would also enable officials to interact with the public and hear their grievances.