Health Minister unveils plans for Government Dental College, Ayurveda Hospital in Tiruchi

November 25, 2022 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Minister for Health Ma. Subramanian on Friday said that a request will be made to the Chief Minister for starting a Government Dental College Hospital in Tiruchi.

Inaugurating new facilities along with Minister for Municipal Administration K. N. Nehru at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) here, Mr. Subramanian said that a proposal will be made in the next budget to set up a dental hospital in the city. He also promised to consider the request from the people for starting an Ayurveda hospital to cater to the increasing demand for the treatment.

A sensory integration park for children with disabilities has been established at a cost of ₹12 lakh at the Government Hospital. The park has facilities which are designed to treat sensory processing disorders in children, including ‘8’ and other shaped pavements, playing equipment like swings and slides, and soundboards for perceptual sounding among others. Children with intellectual disabilities, cerebral palsy, attention deficit, hyperactivity disorder and autism will be benefitted from the park.

A surgery checklist board to increase the safety of patients undergoing surgical procedures was launched at the hospital. “The checklist is associated with a significant decrease in complications and death related to surgery and anaesthesia. The boards will be set up at all the 1,649 operation theatres in the State,” said Mr. Subramanian.

The functioning of the 32 bedded ECRP-II intensive care unit was also examined during the event. Additionally, a washing machine at a cost of ₹25 lakh has been installed for public use.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Nehru said the hospital had good patronage and continued steps would be taken to equip the hospital with more amenities.

Minister Subramanian also inaugurated six dialysis machines installed at Thuraiyur Government Hospital at a cost of ₹61.55 lakh. He also laid the foundation stone for a maternal care centre at a cost of ₹5.15 crore at the hospital and inaugurated a primary health centre in Musiri, established at a cost of ₹20 lakh.

Collector M. Pradeep Kumar, Mayor M. Anbazhagan, Corporation Commissioner R. Vaithinathan and Hospital Dean D. Nehru were among those who took part.