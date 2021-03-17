Health Minister, Sarubala Tondaiman file nomination in central region

Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar files his nomination for Viralimalai constituency in Pudukottai district on Wednesday.

TIRUCHI

17 March 2021 23:46 IST

Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar, AIADMK candidate for Viralimalai constituency, and former Tiruchi Mayor Sarubala R. Tondaiman, AMMK candidate for Srirangam, were among the prominent candidates who filed their nomination in the central region on Wednesday.

In Tiruchi district, 34 candidates filed their papers for nine constituencies.

Advertising

Advertising

While six candidates each filed their nominations for Lalgudi and Musiri, five candidates each filed their papers for Srirangam and Mannachanallur constituencies in the district.

Two candidates each filed their nominations for Tiruchi (West), Tiruchi (East) and Manapparai. Thuraiyur and Tiruverumbur received nominations from three candidates each.

In Karur district, a total of 22 candidates filed their nominations for four constituencies. While 13 candidates filed for Karur constituency, four filed their papers for Aravakurichi. Three candidates presented papers for Kulithalai and Krishnarayapuram.

N.R. Chandrasekar of AIADMK presented papers for Kulithalai constituency. V. Nirosha of AMMK and P. Anbalagan of Bahujan Samaj Party were the other candidates who filed their papers for the constituency. R. Ilango of DMK was among the four candidates who filed nomination for Aravakurichi.

In in Pudukottai district, AIADMK nominees for Gandharvakottai, Viralimalai, Pudukottai, Alangudi and Aranthangi constituencies filed their nomination.

Seeking a second term from the constituency, Mr. Vijayabaskar arrived at the office of Returning Officer and Revenue Divisional Officer, Illupur, to file his nominations, riding pillion on a two-wheeler from the bus stand in the town.

Other AIADMK candidates V. Karthik Thondaiman (Pudukottai), S. Jayabharathi (Gandharvakottai), Dharma Thangavel (Alangudi) and M. Rajanayagam (Aranthangi) also filed their papers at the office of the Returning Officer.

DMK nominee for Pudukottai constituency V. Muthuraja filed his papers. Candidates from Makkal Neethi Maiam, Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam, Naam Tamilar Katchi, Bahujan Samaj Party, Communist Party of India (Marxist - Leninist) Liberation and some independents also filed their papers in different assembly segments in Pudukottai district.

In Perambalur district, DMK candidate for Kunnam Assembly constituency S.S. Sivasankar filed his papers.

In Nagapattinam district, DMK candidate M. Paneerselvam was among the three candidates who filed their nomination for Sirkazhi constituency. M. Lakshmi, DMK, was among two persons who filed their papers for Poompuhar constituency

Nine Independents and S. Shamsudeen of Bahujan Samaj Party filed their papers for Mayiladuthurai constituency. One Independent candidate each filed their papers for Kilvelur, Nagapattinam and Vedaranyam constituencies.