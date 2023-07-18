Health Minister orders suspension of Joint Director of Medical and Rural Health Services, Pudukottai

July 18, 2023 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Joint Director of Medical and Rural Health Services, Pudukottai, has been placed under suspension and the Chief Medical Officer of the Government Hospital, Annavasal, in the district has been transferred after Health Minister Ma. Subramanian found unhygienic conditions at a private home for mentally ill run by a voluntary organisation near the hospital campus.

Mr. Subramanian, who made a surprise inspection of the home, told reporters later that those accommodated in the home would be shifted to the Pudukottai Government Medical College Hospital on Wednesday.

Fifty-nine women were accommodated in the home, which had three to four small rooms. There were 15 to 20 persons accommodated inside each room who were found sleeping on the floor with no proper bed facility for them, the Minister said adding that they were not provided with proper food as well.

The home was being run by a private service organisation and the condition inside was found to be “unhygienic and appalling.” The Minister said he spoke to the women who complained that proper food was not being provided to them.

The Minister said necessary instruction had been given to cancel the order given to the service organisation to run the home. Instruction had also been given to withdraw the assistance given to the organisation by the government.

The Health Department officials should constantly monitor such homes, irrespective of whether they were run by the government or private service organisation.

The Joint Director, K. Ramu, claimed that he used to visit the home once a week. Had the Joint Director visited the home regularly such conditions would not have prevailed, Mr. Subramanian said.

The Chief Medical Officer of the Government Hospital, Annavasal, Saravanan, also claimed that he visited the home once a week. Had the issue been brought to the notice of the government necessary remedial measures would have been taken, the Minister further said.

The Director of Medical Services, Chennai, and the Director of the Institute of Mental Health, Kilpauk, had been asked to visit Pudukottai to take steps to shift the 59 women to the Pudukottai Government Medical College Hospital, he said.