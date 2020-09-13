Health Minister inaugurates new Tangedco office

Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar on Sunday inaugurated a new Tangedco office building, the 25th branch of the Pudukottai District Central Cooperative Bank and a part time ration shop at different places in the district.

The new section office building of the Tangedco inaugurated by the Minister at Vayalogam village in Annavasal block was constructed at a cost of ₹24 lakh. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Vijayabaskar said Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami had been implementing various developmental schemes aimed at the welfare of the people.

Various schemes had been executed at Vayalogam village and the residents provided with COVID-19 relief materials. He said steps would be taken to establish a new Primary Health Centre at the village.

The 25th branch of the Pudukottai District Central Cooperative Bank was inaugurated by Mr. Vijayabaskar at Mathur for the benefit of the people. The bank's branch would disburse farm-related loans and provide other services to the general public residing in 16 panchayats in Mathur area. The Minister said the bank's branch would also provide loans to those planning to start small business units, provide financial assistance to self help groups, housing loans and loans to persons with disabilities, he said exhorting the public to make use of the services to be offered by the bank's branch. The District Central Cooperative Bank had been playing a vital role in improving the livelihood of the farmers and general public by providing them loan and financial assistance, the Minister said.

The new part time ration shop established through the Cooperative department was inaugurated by the Minister at Kulavaipatti village in Annavasal block. The part time ration shop had been established heeding the long pending demand of the locals. The shop with 201 card holders would function on Wednesday and Saturday and supply essential commodities including rice, sugar and palm oil, the Minister said.

The part-time shop has spared the residents of Kulavaipatti of the difficulty of travelling for four kilometres to the nearest ration shop at Pudur to buy essential commodities. The Minister said approval had been obtained for construction of a women self help group building at Kulavaipatti where kudimaramathu works had been executed and roads have been laid. Necessary steps would be taken for implementing other demands of the people including construction of a bridge. Pudukottai Collector P. Uma Maheswari and officials of various departments were present on the occasion, an official release said.