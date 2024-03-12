GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Health Minister inaugurates 21 new hospital, PHC buildings in Pudukottai district

March 12, 2024 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

  Health Minister Ma. Subramanian along with Law Minister S. Regupathy and Environment Minister Siva.V. Meyyanathan on Tuesday inaugurated 21 buildings of the Department of Health and Family Welfare constructed at different places in Pudukottai district. 

The new buildings, including those in government hospitals, primary health centres and sub centres, were constructed at a cost of ₹7.44 crore. They were inaugurated at a function held on the Government Primary Health Centre premises at Rangiyam in Tirumayam block in the district. 

Mr. Subramanian said additional buildings were being constructed at government hospitals, government primary health centres and sub centres all over the State besides deployment of doctors, nurses and staff for the benefit of the people. The government was executing various schemes through the Health Department to provide quality treatment to the general public residing in rural areas as well, he added.

The inauguration of new public health buildings in the district would enable the general public to have better access to health care, said Law Minister S. Regupathy.

Mr. Subramanian distributed nutrition kits to pregnant women under the Dr. Muthulakshmi Reddy Maternity Benefit Scheme. Collector I.S. Mercy Ramya and Health Department officials participated, an official release said. 

