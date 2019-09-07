Health insurance for retired employees sought

Tamil Nadu Transport Corporation AITUC Retired Employees’ Union has urged the State government to provide health insurance for retired transport corporation employees.

A resolution to this effect was passed at the union’s executive committee meeting held here on Saturday under the chairmanship of union president G. Thyagarajan. It was pointed out that about 75,000 families would stand to benefit if the health insurance scheme, being provided now to the government pensioners and family pensioners.

The government must calculate dearness allowance based on the present calculation method and implement wage revision recommendations as per the Government Order 142 at the earliest. Further, a resolution demanding early disbursement of retirement benefits to 17,000 employees was also passed.