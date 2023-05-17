Health Department to track usage of methanol: Minister

May 17, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Tamil Nadu Health Department will monitor the production, distribution and usage of methanol in the State, Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma. Subramanian said in Thanjavur on Wednesday.

The Minister said methanol was a by-product of the sugar industry and was being sold for industrial purposes under the supervision of the district administrations in districts having sugar mills.

Pointing out that consumption of 30 to 40 ml of methanol would endanger life, Mr. Subramanian said as a fallout of the recent deaths due to spurious liquor, it had been decided to monitor the sale and usage of methanol by the Health Department.

Brushing aside Opposition Leader and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami’s demand that Chief Minister M. K. Stalin should resign owning moral responsibility for the tragedy, the Health Minister claimed such nefarious activities could not thrive without the knowledge of the local people.

People should come forward and inform the officials and police about such nefarious activities in the interest of society, he said and added the solatium that was extended to the families of the victims should be viewed as a humanitarian gesture for the affected families.

The Health Minister was on a one-day tour to Thanjavur district to inaugurate the buildings constructed at Primary Health Centres at Melatur and Kabisthalam and at the Health Sub-stations at Thiruvaikavur, Umaiyalpuram and Koogur at a total cost of ₹1.63 crore.

He also laid the foundation for the construction of new infrastructure facilities at the Government District Headquarters Hospital at Kumbakonam and at the Primary Health Centres at Ammapettai, Thippirajapuram and Patteeswaram at a total estimated cost of ₹6.17 crore.