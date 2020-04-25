Health condition of elephants and camels inspected

The Wildlife Department personnel inspected the health condition of elephants and camels reared at places of worship and privately at Kumbakonam on Friday.

The team of officials headed by the District Forest Officer, Gurusamy, visited the places where the elephants and camels were kept and checked their health condition with the help of veterinarians.

After inspecting the animals, the District Forest Officer said that all the animals were in good health and the rearers have been advised to follow the guidelines issued by the government on how to avoid contracting the novel coronavirus infection without fail.