Health care infrastructure stretched to saturation point in Tiruchi

As COVID-19 cases continue to surge unabated, healthcare infrastructure of both government and private sector is being stretched to limits once again in Tiruchi. COVID-19 beds in almost all approved private hospitals are said to be full.

When the pandemic began to spread in March last, the government clamped a nationwide lockdown, thereby forcing the people to stay indoors. Several patients who were supposed to visit doctors for treatment and consultation put off their visits to hospitals. Since roads were closed for traffic, there were hardly any road accidents. It ultimately brought downthe number of accident victims to the hospitals, including Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital in Tiruchi during the period. Besides attending emergency cases, MGMHG authorities focused their attention on treating COVID-19 patients.

During the ongoing second wave, however, the hospitals continue to receive all types of patients. The MGMGH receives, on an average, 3,000 out patients daily. It has 1,606 beds and the occupancy rate invariably hovers between 80% to 90%.

Out of the total beds, according to sources, about 450 beds have been earmarked for treating COVID-9 patients. Since the cases are on the rise, the authorities have added 200 more beds by converting nursing hostels.

As of Friday, there are 1,808 active cases in Tiruchi district. It adds about 250 fresh cases to the tally. Discharge of patients is around 100 a day. With 273 new patients added to the active cases in Tiruchi on Friday, the beds earmarked for COVID-19 have almost reached their capacity.

“We admit critical and patients with co-morbidities at MGMGH. Patients with mild symptoms and asymptomatic patients are referred to COVID care centres,” K.Vanitha, Dean of MGMGH told The Hindu.

While agreeing that the surge in COVID-19 cases is cause for concern, she says the experience of treating patients in the first wave has come in handy. Patients with symptoms should not delay treatment and visit the hospitals as early as possible.

Dr. Vanitha adds that treatment of non-COVID-19 patients will not be affected. About 750 beds have been earmarked for them. All dialysis units and cath laboratory will continue to function. Similarly, an elaborate treatment management plan has been put into place to treat road accident, snake and poison cases and attend medical emergencies such as cardiac arrest and liver failure.