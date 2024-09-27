ADVERTISEMENT

Health camp held for Corporation sanitary workers

Published - September 27, 2024 08:00 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A special medical camp held for Corporation sanitary workers in Tiruchi on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Tiruchi Corporation conducted a health camp for sanitary workers of Zone IV at the Makkal Mandram hall in Thillai Nagar on Friday as part of the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva 2024’.

More than 350 sanitary workers were screened at the camp, organised along with SR Vedhaah, the private agency managing the city’s waste collection, and Dhanalakshmi Srinivasan Medical College.

Workers were screened for skin diseases, diabetes, vision, ENT, and cardiac ailments. Those diagnosed with health issues were instructed to take further tests.

