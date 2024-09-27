GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Health camp held for Corporation sanitary workers

Published - September 27, 2024 08:00 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
A special medical camp held for Corporation sanitary workers in Tiruchi on Friday.

A special medical camp held for Corporation sanitary workers in Tiruchi on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Tiruchi Corporation conducted a health camp for sanitary workers of Zone IV at the Makkal Mandram hall in Thillai Nagar on Friday as part of the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva 2024’.

More than 350 sanitary workers were screened at the camp, organised along with SR Vedhaah, the private agency managing the city’s waste collection, and Dhanalakshmi Srinivasan Medical College.

Workers were screened for skin diseases, diabetes, vision, ENT, and cardiac ailments. Those diagnosed with health issues were instructed to take further tests.

Published - September 27, 2024 08:00 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.