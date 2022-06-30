Heads of govt. elementary schools desire flexibility to start LKG, UKG sections 

TIRUCHI Heads of government primary and upper primary schools in the region are understood to be contemplating adoption of resolutions under the aegis of School Management Committees to seek government nod for conducting LKG and UKG classes.

The School Education Department presently permits only those schools where anganwadis are functioning under Integrated Child Development Scheme, to conduct the pre-primary classes.

However, there are growing instances of parents in rural parts urging the government schools that do not have anganwadi centres to conduct LKG and UKG classes, according to the department sources.

In a recent communication to government schools where anganwadis are functioning, the School Education Department had instructed the headmasters/ headmistresses to conduct the admissions with the ICDS staff, and to carry out the teaching learning also with the same manpower until special teachers are appointed. The school heads have also been advised to upload particulars of the children admitted to the pre-primary classes in EMIS (Educational Management Information System) database.

According to a school head in the city that does not have an anganwadi, all the government needs to do is to grant permission for conducting pre-primary classes. "We will be in a position to mobilise support from philanthropists and service organisations to sustain the programme.

The school education department finds itself in an unenviable situation due to paucity of financial means for supporting the pre-primary classes in all the government elementary schools, particularly after it had to withdraw its earlier move to post surplus teachers of elementary schools either on the basis of deputation or transfer.

According to the school heads, the teachers posted on transfer for handling LKG and UKG classes invariably viewed the new task as a demotion.

"It is always better to post new teachers for the LKG and UKG classes. If funds are a constraint, the government could even think of appointing teachers initially on adhoc basis and subsequently absorb them on time-scale," an educational administrator said.

"Teachers with Diploma in Teacher Education will be well-suited to handle the LKG and UKG classes. Initially, it is all about inculcating food habits, and self-discipline. These teachers could be provided with in-service training on a periodic basis at the DIETs, to streamline and strengthen the pre-primary education system," a school head said.