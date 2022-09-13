Heads of government schools seek leverage to start pre-primary classes 

Heads of government schools in rural parts in the region are understood to have conveyed to the School Education Department the potential for scaling up enrolment by starting pre-primary classes.

This has been an important topic of discussion for the school management committees that were activated recently, according to academics.

After the Tamil Nadu Government promulgated first code of regulations for play schools during 2018, there has been a notable decline in the number of stand-alone play schools run by private entities.

Early childcare, academics emphasise, is an important requirement for people in lower-economic strata since both parents, in very many cases, are breadwinners.

But, as such, there is no provision for government schools to run pre-primary classes. The pre-school education under Montessori system is permitted only in schools with attached anganwadis. It is, hence, common to find parents admitting their children in private nursery schools.

According to an official of the School Education Department, there is enormous demand for start of pre-primary sections in government schools.

The school management committees, according to the officials, have also mooted the idea of self-support mechanism for running the pre-primary sections with support from philanthropists.

It is another matter that not all private CBSE and matriculation schools obtain the consent of District Educational Officers to start pre-school sections, heads of government schools point out.

The functioning of the pre-school sections in the private schools warrants focussed attention as the syllabus prescribes gross motor, fine motor, sensory, cognitive, socio-emotional and language skills for three different age groups at the pre-school stage: Pre-KG...children aged two to three years, LKG - children aged three to four years, and UKG - children aged four to five years. But, monitoring of these requirements remains a grey area.

According to a headmaster of a government school in a rural pocket of Manapparai block, the draft syllabus has to be improved with specific guidelines for improving preschool childcare and learning in government schools and anganwadis.