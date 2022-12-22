Heads of government higher secondary schools are uncertain about completing portions 

December 22, 2022 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Heads of government higher secondary schools are apparently in a state of helplessness as the portions have not been completed as yet.

The portions could not be completed to the extent of 25 to 30 percent as the academic year began for higher secondary classes 20 days later than the usual schedule.

It was caused due to the pre-occupation of teachers with valuation work due to the delay in conduct of exams of 2021-22 session.

According to the school heads, an early direction from the School Education Department for appointment of temporary teachers was necessary at this juncture to make sure that the students do not suffer due to non-completion of portions before the public exams.

“Faculty shortage has meant heavy workload for the existing teachers who are deputed to the neighbouring schools to handle the portions,” a headmaster of a government higher secondary school in Manapparai educational district said.

The timetable of these teachers are being tweaked in the schools to make sure that they are able to complete portions for students in schools to which they are deputed.

According to senior teachers, resorting to deputation to tide over faculty shortage causes enormous fatigue.

The School Management Committees are understood to be in a state of preparedness to appoint eligible candidates living in proximate locations to address the problem of faculty shortage.

The appointment of the temporary teachers got delayed because of legal recourse sought by TET (Teacher Eligibility Test) Passed Candidates Welfare Assciation, to make sure that only those who had gone through the screening test are appointed to the vacant posts. In schools across the State, 13,331 vacancies in government schools are to be filled with temmporary teachers - 4,989 in primary and middle schools, 5,154 teachers in high schools, and 3,188 in higher secondary schools. The consolidated pay is ₹7,500 for a secondary grade teacher, ₹10,000 for a graduate teacher and ₹12,000 for a PG teacher.

The primary requirement for appointment of secondary grade and graduate teachers is a pass in TET paper I and Paper 11 respectively, and those among them who were serving as volunteers in Illam Thedi Kalvi Scheme are to be accorded priority.

As for PG teachers, priority will be accorded for those who had passed in the TRB (Teachers Recruitment Board) exam and had participated in certificate verification.