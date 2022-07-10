Heads of CBSE schools a relieved lot over extension of deadline for college admissions 

The decision of the Higher Education Department to extend the time limit for candidates for admission to UG programmes in engineering and arts and science colleges in the interests of CBSE students has brought in huge relief to school heads and parents.

There is anticipation among the principals of CBSE schools that the results will be published on July 15 on the newly-launched examination portal 'Pariksha Sangam', but they are not ruling out the likelihood for the date getting further extended by a week or two.

Results of the first term was announced on March 19, and the CBSE will be issuing a single marksheet for the first and second terms, it is learnt.

The applications will be accepted from CBSE students for five days after the publication of the results, the Higher Education Ministry had indicated.

The second term examinations for Plus Two were conducted over a duration of 51 days spanning three months - it started on April 26 and culminated on June 15. It was because the examinations had to be conducted in compliance with COVID protocol for a total number of 189 subjects, for as many as 14,54,370 students at 6,720 centres across the country.

For each exam centre, the CBSE had spent ₹5,000 to each exam centre for purchase of infrared thermometer and also provided ₹5 per student for sanitisation of school every day and for making arrangements for masks, sanitisers and soaps.

The school heads had been told that the time table for exam had been fixed in such a manner that students got sufficient time to prepare for exam in all subjects.

According to a principal of a CBSE school here, the decision to extend the date for application in higher educational institutions was a necessity due to the trend of the mushrooming of CBSE schools over the years.

Until a decade back, there used to be only a handful of CBSE schools in a district. But, now, the numbers have grown manifold, Sankaran, a parent said.