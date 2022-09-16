Headmistress suspended for delaying free breakfast scheme in Mayiladuthurai

ADVERTISEMENT

The headmistress of the Municipal Elementary School, Thiruvizhundur, Mayiladuthurai, was placed under suspension by the District Collector R. Lalitha for delaying the start of the free breakfast scheme on Friday.

The headmistress, G.Gurprabha, was said to have caused inconvenience to the students by serving the breakfast only by 9.45 a.m., much later than the stipulated time.

The Collector has also recommended departmental action against the Mayiladuthurai Municipal Commissioner S. Selva Balaji and District Education Officer C. Seethalakshmi for being responsible for the incident, an official release said.